Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 21,484 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,484 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Focus Financial Partners worth $19,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 940,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,141,000 after buying an additional 98,221 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

FOCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

NASDAQ:FOCS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,951. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

