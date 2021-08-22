Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 25,555 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,555 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Ciena worth $27,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ciena in the second quarter worth $42,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $276,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $167,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,599 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,672 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,361,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,565. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. boosted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

