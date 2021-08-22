Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 51,143 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,433 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 51,143 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Urban Outfitters worth $20,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URBN. Barclays lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.24.

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $103,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $37.81. 1,801,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,779. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.23. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

