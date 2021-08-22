Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 57,856 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,856 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of GMS worth $26,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GMS by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,213,000 after purchasing an additional 431,408 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,920,000 after acquiring an additional 581,851 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,473,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of GMS by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 15,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $733,428.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GMS shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their price objective on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

Shares of GMS traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.38. 154,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

