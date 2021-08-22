Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 83,961 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,961 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.61% of PagerDuty worth $21,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PD. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in PagerDuty by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,103,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,045,000 after purchasing an additional 953,424 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PD. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.46.

PD stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.63. 863,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,249. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.29. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $182,845.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $275,778.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,678. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

