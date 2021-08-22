Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 9,407 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,407 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Generac worth $24,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.19.

Generac stock traded up $8.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $400.32. 594,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $413.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $457.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at $212,077,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

