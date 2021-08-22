Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 95,592 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 908,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,592 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of H&R Block worth $21,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 95,188 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in H&R Block by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,285 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,880,000 after purchasing an additional 44,639 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,729. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.39. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $26.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.