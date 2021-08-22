Peregrine Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,821 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,134,000. Twilio accounts for about 0.7% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Twilio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Twilio by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after buying an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Twilio by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after buying an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,715,000 after buying an additional 943,403 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $295,097,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,887,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,255,000 after buying an additional 741,581 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $340.93. The company had a trading volume of 988,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,337. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.84. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.23 and a twelve month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price target (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total transaction of $1,144,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,016 shares of company stock valued at $66,186,460 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

