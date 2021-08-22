Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,066 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Omnicell worth $27,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMCL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Omnicell by 22.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

OMCL stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.75. 148,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,865. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.50, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $160.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.87.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $1,815,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,443,118.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,966,214. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

