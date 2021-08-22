Persimmon (LON:PSN) Given New GBX 3,470 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,420 ($44.68) to GBX 3,470 ($45.34) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PSN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,370 ($44.03) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,291.10 ($43.00).

Shares of PSN stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,846 ($37.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,249.61 ($29.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,953.59. The firm has a market cap of £9.08 billion and a PE ratio of 14.26.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

