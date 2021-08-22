Peterson Wealth Management Acquires 2,512 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Peterson Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $152.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $153.29.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,925 shares of company stock worth $25,654,848 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

