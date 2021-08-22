Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Acquires 2,515 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,513 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.4% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 932,121 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $108,061,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 88,950 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.32. 5,485,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,517,129. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

