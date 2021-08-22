Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Boosts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.9% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Bank of America by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009,021 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.37. 40,414,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,012,227. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.86.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.