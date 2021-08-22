Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 324,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $104.92. 206,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,820. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $70.31 and a twelve month high of $105.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.22.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

