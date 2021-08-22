Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 1,065 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.29. 942,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,283. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.00.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

