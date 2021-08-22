Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 1,625 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 148,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 603,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,927,000 after buying an additional 58,270 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 151.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,120,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.34. The company had a trading volume of 328,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,685. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.05. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $85.24.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

