Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 418 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.6% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 86,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,698,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $3.77 on Friday, reaching $367.73. 39,486,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,924,230. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $369.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.