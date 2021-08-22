Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 8,640 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,640 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.7% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 674,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,426,000 after purchasing an additional 20,242 shares in the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.72. 35,157,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,534,201. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.25. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

