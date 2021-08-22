Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

BND traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.50. 3,581,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,803,543. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

