Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Short Interest Up 15.0% in July

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 192.0 days.

PXPHF opened at $8.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46. Pexip Holding ASA has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $12.23.

Get Pexip Holding ASA alerts:

About Pexip Holding ASA

Pexip Holding ASA, a technology company that delivers a video-first meeting platform. Its platform simplifies video communication across borders, businesses, and platforms, enabling everyone to be seen, heard, and included. The company offers self-hosted and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing built on the Pexip Infinity technology; and provides interoperability, including Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Google Hangouts Gateway interop, video system device registration, and a world-class meeting and calling service.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Pexip Holding ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pexip Holding ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.