PIBBLE Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. PIBBLE has a market cap of $40.47 million and approximately $62,682.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIBBLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00056931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.35 or 0.00815362 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00047717 BTC.

PIBBLE is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

