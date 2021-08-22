Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Market Capitalization Achieves $16.91 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.36 or 0.00020990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $16.91 million and $5.27 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00056443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00014873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.99 or 0.00810752 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002166 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,639,371 coins and its circulating supply is 1,633,313 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

