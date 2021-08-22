PieDAO DEFI++ Price Hits $4.68 on Exchanges (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $42,513.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be purchased for about $4.68 or 0.00009483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00056476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00132517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.34 or 0.00156571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,455.80 or 1.00124421 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.65 or 0.00912355 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.29 or 0.06566107 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

