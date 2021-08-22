PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $5.24 million and $143,298.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000697 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00056497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00014838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.93 or 0.00808126 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00047715 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002123 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

DOUGH is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 80,441,426 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars.

