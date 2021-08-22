Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 581,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDM. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.05. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.82.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.