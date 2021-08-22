Pigeoncoin Price Tops $0.0003 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $39,825.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004977 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 88.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000070 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

