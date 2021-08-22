Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $77.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.94. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $79.58.

