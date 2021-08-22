Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $1.02 Million in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.7% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $59.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $62.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

