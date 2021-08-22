Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,655,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after buying an additional 1,705,000 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 15,852.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,519,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,325,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,520,000 after purchasing an additional 145,307 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1,365.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,119,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,954 shares during the period. 44.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.85. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $16.43.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

