Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 16,304 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,304 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 85.8% in the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 59,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 27,656 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 393.2% during the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 552,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,465,000 after purchasing an additional 440,350 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 548.3% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 390.8% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CP opened at $70.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.35.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

