Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 21,100 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 4,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in PPL by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.