Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 9,797 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,797 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Bank lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 17,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 117,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 57,826 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 432.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 16,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 10.0% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,607 shares of company stock worth $1,193,058 over the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

