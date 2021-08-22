PiplCoin (PIPL) Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One PiplCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded 74.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PiplCoin has a total market capitalization of $419,194.49 and approximately $716.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00056121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.67 or 0.00807723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00047509 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002105 BTC.

PiplCoin Coin Profile

PIPL is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

