Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Up 2.6% This Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $4.22 or 0.00008650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $784.78 million and $1.21 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.42 or 0.00322489 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.19 or 0.00145842 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00153043 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002740 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 185,867,181 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

