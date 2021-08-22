PirateCash Market Capitalization Tops $1.20 Million (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. PirateCash has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $2,748.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 34,971,120 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

