Pirl (PIRL) Trading Down 54.8% Over Last Week

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 44.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, Pirl has traded 54.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirl has a market cap of $41,438.72 and approximately $2.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,988.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,190.23 or 0.06512190 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.24 or 0.01355896 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.02 or 0.00371557 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.64 or 0.00136027 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.99 or 0.00608291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.73 or 0.00334215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.10 or 0.00324773 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

