Pizza (PIZZA) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Pizza has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $206,644.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0546 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pizza has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Pizza Coin Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

