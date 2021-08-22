PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of PJT Partners worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PJT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 491.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PJT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NYSE PJT opened at $79.38 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $81.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.94.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.06%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

