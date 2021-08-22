Plair 1-Day Volume Hits $12,671.00 (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Plair coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Plair has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Plair has a market cap of $2.58 million and $12,671.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Plair alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00056086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.82 or 0.00806034 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00047450 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002095 BTC.

About Plair

Plair is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife . Plair’s official website is plair.life . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling Plair

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.