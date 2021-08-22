Playgroundz Tops 1-Day Volume of $244.00 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 134.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $290,299.09 and $244.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00056780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00131253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00156840 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,254.15 or 0.99812987 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $451.14 or 0.00914237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,245.00 or 0.06575960 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

