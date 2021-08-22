Playkey (PKT) Hits Market Cap of $250,613.89

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last week, Playkey has traded 105.7% higher against the dollar. Playkey has a market capitalization of $250,613.89 and $111,159.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00056121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.67 or 0.00807723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00047509 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002105 BTC.

About Playkey

PKT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

