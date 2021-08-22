Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,614 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Plexus worth $7,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus stock opened at $87.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.51. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLXS. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

In other Plexus news, Director J Joel Quadracci purchased 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,719.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

