pNetwork (PNT) Market Capitalization Tops $38.45 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $38.45 million and approximately $11.64 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00002485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, pNetwork has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About pNetwork

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 80,157,405 coins and its circulating supply is 31,740,710 coins. pNetwork’s official website is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

