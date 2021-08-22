Po.et (POE) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Po.et has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Po.et coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Po.et has a market cap of $750,773.97 and approximately $7.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00056060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.23 or 0.00806630 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00047475 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Po.et Coin Profile

Po.et (CRYPTO:POE) is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official website is po.et . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Po.et Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

