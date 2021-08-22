Polis Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, Polis has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $2,197.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001381 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007680 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $717.81 or 0.01469968 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00010964 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.