Polkadex 1-Day Volume Tops $11.29 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Polkadex has traded up 138.6% against the US dollar. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for about $24.81 or 0.00049487 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkadex has a total market cap of $78.73 million and approximately $11.29 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00056881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00131449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.49 or 0.00156540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,137.79 or 0.99999618 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $455.47 or 0.00908433 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.28 or 0.06516585 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

