PolkaDomain Trading 33.9% Higher This Week (NAME)

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular exchanges. PolkaDomain has a total market cap of $919,477.24 and approximately $1.09 million worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00055433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00130014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00157726 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,625.83 or 0.99745380 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $443.75 or 0.00910255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.36 or 0.06599712 BTC.

PolkaDomain Coin Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,963,724 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

PolkaDomain Coin Trading

