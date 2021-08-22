PolypuX Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last seven days, PolypuX has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. PolypuX has a market capitalization of $68,220.09 and approximately $189,865.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolypuX coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00055910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00130285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.91 or 0.00157609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,743.25 or 0.99886099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.09 or 0.00916184 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.53 or 0.06605757 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX was first traded on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

