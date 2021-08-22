Poolz Finance (POOLZ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.43 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for $6.82 or 0.00014090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded up 58.6% against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and $1.43 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

