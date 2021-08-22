PRIA Price Down 14.5% This Week (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last week, PRIA has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One PRIA coin can currently be bought for about $3.37 or 0.00006958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIA has a market cap of $233,975.99 and $2,107.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00056066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.09 or 0.00802456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00047423 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002097 BTC.

About PRIA

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

